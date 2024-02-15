Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate of Jawa Motorcycles

Classic Legends have appointed Lowe Lintas as their creative AOR for Jawa Motorcycles.

The first campaign has already been released, within weeks of the pitch having concluded.

Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Singh Joshi – chief executive officer, Classic Legends said: “I am thrilled to welcome Lowe Lintas as the creative agency for our iconic brands, Jawa and Yezdi. Their rich experience with leading brands resonates deeply with the ethos of Jawa and Yezdi, capturing the true essence of our legacy. The ‘How Do You Jawa’ campaign, along with its bold and catchy anthem, has not only struck a chord with our audience but has also been applauded by industry peers. With Lowe Lintas on board, I am confident that we will continue to create impactful and memorable narratives for our beloved brands.”

Sarvesh Raikar, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas Mumbai said: “Jawa and Yezdi have been a huge part of not only my own childhood, but also for the team who worked on the pitch – our memories growing up are hard coded with the bike and when an opportunity came about to convert our enduring passion for these legendary machines into memorable communication for the brand, of course we grabbed it. As a team, we had the privilege of relaunching Yezdi a couple of years ago, and now to be able to do the same for Jawa is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we were never going to miss out on it.

Our individual and collective love for the bikes came through in the work we put together for them, in our hunger to partner with and grow the brand. And here we are, raring to go, and hoping to do some of our best work for the brand and make some magic together.”