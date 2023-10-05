comScore

Quantum Brief

Luxor launches new ad film ft. Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 1:50 PM
Luxor has, in the past, signed Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now partnered with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador.

Luxor today unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.

The new LXMAX brand film opens in a school corridor, where a student is looking at an Achievers Wall of Fame. She wonders what it’ll take for her to get on the board. That’s when Virat offers her the “mantra” for success (hard work and practice) and the ideal “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX for the longest and smoothest writing experience). Inspired by the “mantra” and armed with the “yantra”, we see the student go about her studies, as Virat observes her progress and supports her preparation. The final shots reveal the “mantra” and “yantra” worked successfully, as the student makes it to the Achievers Wall of Fame.

The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and others. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.

Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”

Luxor has, in the past, signed Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now partnered with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador.


Tags
First Published on Oct 5, 2023 1:50 PM

