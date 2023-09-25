Madhya Pradesh Tourism's new TVC is a experiential journey through song and animation

Madhya Pradesh Tourism has launched a very exciting advertisement. Popularly known as the heartland of India, Madhya Pradesh is filled with so many unique places that you can visit. From historical monuments to banks of the river Narmada, from mega forts to beautiful natural forests and reserves. The advertisement covers so much that MP has to offer, in a colourful and unique way.

The ad features a woman singing in front of crowd, boasting about everything Madhya Pradesh has to offer. She uses traditional song and dance as a medium for storytelling and it’s attention-grabbing. Supporting the melodious tunes are animated visuals of various animals, birds and insects, travelling through popular sights. The tiger travelling through Pench forest, a butterfly flying across Bandhavgarh, a peacock trotting across Khajuraho, a parrot fying over Omkareshwar temple and so much more.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla (IAS), Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department and Managing Director, said, "MP Tourism's iconic TV commercial series has been instrumental in fostering tourism in the last two decades, and the latest ad is no slouch either. MP is a haven for Wildlife, Heritage, Pilgrimage, Culture, Adventure and Annual Festivals, and even a lifetime is not enough to explore the uniqueness and exclusivity of the "Heart of Incredible India."

As per a report, the state tourism board of Madhya Pradesh has selected over 12 villages from the Malwa-Nimar region to develop home stays and tourism-related activities under the tribe tourism project. Over 50 villages across the state will be developed in a phased manner over five years to attract tourism in tribal-dominated areas. The state is also aiming to increase tourism revenues with the addition of adventure and recreational activities.

The concept of the ad is that, even if we turned into these animals and witnessed all these wonderful sights, we would still not be able to cover everything that MP has to boast of. ‘If you visit MP once, you must visit it again. Such is the magic of Madhya Pradesh.’ It would not take you less than a lifetime to visit every place in MP. The TVC is a product of creative agency Ogilvy and is directed by Piyush Pandey himself.