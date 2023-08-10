comScore

Madison BMB to become a part of Madison Loop

Raj Nair, Madison BMB's chief executive officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities outside Madison World.

Madison Loop has clients like McDonald’s, Vicco, Amara Raja, Raymonds, Pidilite, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Zee5, and Zee Bangla, among many others, in its portfolio. (Representative Image: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

Madison World's Madison BMB, the agency's full-service Creative advertising unit, will now become part of Madison Loop, its recently launched digital-first creative unit. The clients and employees of Madison BMB will be absorbed by Madison Loop. Raj Nair, Madison BMB's chief executive officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities outside Madison World.

Madison Loop provides strategy, creatives, social media management, SEO, ASO, web development, technology solutions, influencer management, and content collaborations. Madison Loop has clients like McDonald’s, Vicco, Amara Raja, Raymonds, Pidilite, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Zee5, and Zee Bangla, among many others, in its portfolio.

Commenting on the development, Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World, said, “We live in a fast-changing world where everything is turning Digital. The rapid acceptance of Madison Loop by marquee clients is testimony to what Advertisers need and want. This also provides a great opportunity for those in Madison BMB to hone their skills in Digital and gives those in Loop an ability to appreciate the finer nuances of Creative. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Raj Nair for his contribution to Madison BMB, during his long innings with us”.

Madison Loop is a unit of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency and the world’s 4th largest independent media agency as per RECMA. Established in 1988, Madison World through its 11 companies, served last year as many as 500 Advertisers.


First Published on Aug 10, 2023 9:19 AM

