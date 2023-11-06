Magicpin comes up with a Happy Holi billboard across Delhi NCR amidst Diwali

India’s hyperlocal discovery platform Magicpin extended wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali with a ‘Happy Holi’ billboard across Delhi-NCR. Magicpin's approach to wishing Happy Holi on Diwali reflects the brand's aim to make savings and celebrations an integral part of every day, transcending the traditional calendar.

Many hopped on to X (earlier known as Twitter) to troll the brand for its Holi campaign and highlighting the high AQI in Delhi has resulted in people celebrating Holi instead of Diwali.

Holi, Diwali, Christmas Ho Ya New Year.

— magicpin (@mymagicpin) November 4, 2023