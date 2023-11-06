comScore

Quantum Brief

Magicpin comes up with a Happy Holi billboard across Delhi NCR amidst Diwali

Many hopped on to X (earlier known as Twitter) to troll the brand for its Holi campaign and highlighting the high AQI in Delhi has resulted in people celebrating Holi instead of Diwali.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 11:54 AM
Magicpin's approach to wishing Happy Holi on Diwali reflects the brand's aim to make savings and celebrations an integral part of every day, transcending the traditional calendar. (Representative Image: Udayaditya Barua via Unsplash)

India’s hyperlocal discovery platform Magicpin extended wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali with a ‘Happy Holi’ billboard across Delhi-NCR. Magicpin's approach to wishing Happy Holi on Diwali reflects the brand's aim to make savings and celebrations an integral part of every day, transcending the traditional calendar.

images.storyboard18.com

images.storyboard18.com

Magicpin invites users to embrace the spontaneity of life, seeking out saving deals all year round. The campaign reiterates the brand's message that savings are not just for special occasions – they are for every day.


First Published on Nov 6, 2023 11:47 AM

