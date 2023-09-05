Mahindra & Mahindra turns associate sponsor for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra, leaders in farm and auto sectors announced the expansion of its cricketing association as the associate sponsor with Star Sports for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and 'co-powered by' sponsor on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. In addition to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this collaboration ensures visibility for Mahindra’s Automotive and Tractor brands during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Mahindra dealerships will host a series of engagement activities during the cricket season for customers.

The 'Click to Book Test Drive' feature, set to be showcased during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 broadcasts on Disney+ Hotstar, highlights the brand's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation. This enhanced feature will offer cricket enthusiasts a smooth bridge from the excitement of the match to the allure of experiencing Mahindra's products first-hand.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director & chief executive officer – auto & farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, coinciding with India's festive spirit, presents a golden opportunity for Mahindra to connect with a vast audience. As India proudly hosts the entire tournament, cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for 48 thrilling matches, notably the India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14th. These matches, broadcast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in various languages, offer Mahindra a prime platform to engage with potential customers. Hotstar's initiative to provide free access to mobile users further amplifies this reach. With viewership spanning across India, Mahindra is poised to deepen its connection with a diverse and expansive audience during this cricketing spectacle.