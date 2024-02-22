comScore            

MakeMyTrip and Government of Goa's tourism department sign an MoU

This joint endeavor seeks to enhance tourism in Goa, aiming to transform it into a year-round destination.

Feb 22, 2024
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a significant stride forward, introducing a range of inventive programs to spotlight Goa's hidden inland gems, its diverse cultural heritage and culinary customs. (Image source: Unsplash and X)

In a historic move, the Government of Goa's Department of Tourism and MakeMyTrip have forged an unprecedented Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking a pioneering partnership between the public and private sectors.

Goa has become the pioneer in India by introducing the Regenerative Tourism initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a significant stride forward, introducing a range of inventive programs to spotlight Goa's hidden inland gems, its diverse cultural heritage and culinary customs.


