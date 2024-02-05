comScore

Quantum Brief

Mark Zuckerberg exceeds Bill Gates in wealth; becomes richer by $28 billion

Mark Zuckerberg becomes $28 billion richer after a 22 percent surge in Meta stock price.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 8:41 AM
Mark Zuckerberg exceeds Bill Gates in wealth; becomes richer by $28 billion
The Facebook founder is about to receive $174 million in cash when Meta pays out its first-ever dividend in March owing to the fact that he owns around 350 million class A and B shares, both of which receive dividends. (Images sourced via Forbes India)

Mark Zuckerberg has officially surpassed Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person in the world. He’s richer by $28 billion, thanks to a 22 percent surge in Meta stock price. He is currently worth $165 billion, only behind LVMH's Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, according to Forbes. Bill Gates's net worth is currently $124 billion making him the fifth-richest person.

Furthermore, the Facebook founder is about to receive $174 million in cash when Meta pays out its first-ever dividend in March owing to the fact that he owns around 350 million class A and B shares, both of which receive dividends. Zuckerberg will end up earning more than $ 690 million every year if Meta continues to maintain its 50-cent quarterly dividend, as reported by CNBC.

Mark Zuckerberg also made headlines last week as he took a stand in the fight against Apple. Zuckerberg added his voice to growing concerns about Apple's new App Store rules designed to meet the European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Act. During a Meta earnings call, Zuckerberg criticized Apple's implementation of the EU's Digital Markets Act for iOS app stores, claiming the rules are extremely restrictive and go against the spirit of the legislation, expressing doubt that developers will find them appealing.

"I don't think that the Apple thing is going to have any difference for us... I think it's just going to be very difficult for anyone, including ourselves, to seriously entertain what they're doing there" Zuckerberg stated.

This comes after Apple announced on January 25th that third-party marketplaces will be allowed on iOS, and the fee structure of the App Store will be modified in 27 EU countries, applicable from March 2024. Following its designation as a "gatekeeper" company along with five others (Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, and Microsoft) in September 2023, Apple is implementing adjustments to its App Store as part of its compliance efforts with the EU's Digital Markets Act.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2024 8:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Press Council of India urges newspapers to check the credentials of companies placing job advertisements

Press Council of India urges newspapers to check the credentials of companies placing job advertisements

Quantum Brief

SBI Life Insurance launches campaign #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro

SBI Life Insurance launches campaign #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro

Quantum Brief

Licious unveil new campaign "Have a Licious Sunday"

Licious unveil new campaign "Have a Licious Sunday"

Quantum Brief

Japanese sports brand ASICs ropes in squash player Saurav Ghosal to its team of brand atheletes

Japanese sports brand ASICs ropes in squash player Saurav Ghosal to its team of brand atheletes

Quantum Brief

Nestle India Partners with ‘SOCIAL’ and ‘BOSS Burger’ to launch plant based delicacies

Nestle India Partners with ‘SOCIAL’ and ‘BOSS Burger’ to launch plant based delicacies

Quantum Brief

Tata Motors unveils 'Karo Life Control Mein' campaign

Tata Motors unveils 'Karo Life Control Mein' campaign

Quantum Brief

‘Me at 21 Trend’ - Popular celebrities share their 21-year-old selves on Instagram

‘Me at 21 Trend’ - Popular celebrities share their 21-year-old selves on Instagram

Quantum Brief

Snap launches ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’ ad campaign; positions itself as an antidote to other social media

Snap launches ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’ ad campaign; positions itself as an antidote to other social media