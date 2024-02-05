comScore

Quantum Brief

Mark Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports concerns Meta

Meta in its financial report stated that, the CEO’s interest in adventures and fight games is not only a personal risk but also a potential hazard for the investors.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 9:13 AM
Mark Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports concerns Meta
Zuckerberg has forthrightly expressed his love for combat sports such as MMA and extreme sports such as hydrofoiling.

Meta has been making headlines over the past week due to a substantial surge in share price after terrific quarterly reports. However, Meta has disclosed that its CEO and Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s liking towards combat sports and extreme adventure sports is not just a personal hazard, but also a potential risk to investors. The tech giant revealed a new risk factor highlighting the dangers connected with the hobbies of Zuckerberg and other executives.

Meta in its financial report for 2023, as quoted by CNBC said, “Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death,”. It further added, “If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations”.

Despite shareholders expressing their concerns about the risky activities of Zuckerberg addressed them in a humorous manner. In response to a Morning Brew post on Threads about the new hazards , the Meta CEO posted a GIF stating, “High risk = high reward.”

Zuckerberg has forthrightly expressed his love for combat sports such as MMA and extreme sports such as hydrofoiling. But engaging in these activities came with specific risks. In November, the Meta CEO disclosed that he injured his knee during MMA training and had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament.

Zuckerberg finished his first jiu-jitsu tournament last May and wom medals as well.

His interest towards combat sports also garnered attention last year during an online dispute with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and second richest person globally. The rival heads of social media platforms, had earlier, butted heads on the topics related to artificial intelligence.

They had also decided to bring their rivalry into the cage for an MMA match which was long drawn out. However, the match was eventually called off with both Musk and Zuckerberg accusing the other of bailing.

After Meta's quarterly financial report, the company's shares went up by more than 20 percent this week. As a result, Zuckerberg saw a boost of $27 billion in his net worth, surpassing Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2024 9:13 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Ola introduces Ola Technology Fellowship program

Ola introduces Ola Technology Fellowship program

Quantum Brief

Saudi Arabia's tourism pivot: Lionel Messi and a $800 billion plan to transform The Kingdom into a tourism hotspot

Saudi Arabia's tourism pivot: Lionel Messi and a $800 billion plan to transform The Kingdom into a tourism hotspot

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger: NCLT in spotlight as SIAC denies emergency relief

Zee-Sony Merger: NCLT in spotlight as SIAC denies emergency relief

Quantum Brief

Trademark infringement: Rolex sues WatchStyler

Trademark infringement: Rolex sues WatchStyler

Quantum Brief

Delhi's 'Ccossbreed' Tesla stirs social media frenzy: Ashneer Grover shares quirky encounter

Delhi's 'Ccossbreed' Tesla stirs social media frenzy: Ashneer Grover shares quirky encounter

Quantum Brief

Mark Zuckerberg exceeds Bill Gates in wealth; becomes richer by $28 billion

Mark Zuckerberg exceeds Bill Gates in wealth; becomes richer by $28 billion

Quantum Brief

Don't want to be called Halwai: Haldiram's Umesh Madhu Agarwal unveils entrepreneurial insights

Don't want to be called Halwai: Haldiram's Umesh Madhu Agarwal unveils entrepreneurial insights