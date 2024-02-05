Mark Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports concerns Meta

Meta has been making headlines over the past week due to a substantial surge in share price after terrific quarterly reports. However, Meta has disclosed that its CEO and Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s liking towards combat sports and extreme adventure sports is not just a personal hazard, but also a potential risk to investors. The tech giant revealed a new risk factor highlighting the dangers connected with the hobbies of Zuckerberg and other executives.

Meta in its financial report for 2023, as quoted by CNBC said, “Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death,”. It further added, “If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations”.

Despite shareholders expressing their concerns about the risky activities of Zuckerberg addressed them in a humorous manner. In response to a Morning Brew post on Threads about the new hazards , the Meta CEO posted a GIF stating, “High risk = high reward.”

Zuckerberg has forthrightly expressed his love for combat sports such as MMA and extreme sports such as hydrofoiling. But engaging in these activities came with specific risks. In November, the Meta CEO disclosed that he injured his knee during MMA training and had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament.

Zuckerberg finished his first jiu-jitsu tournament last May and wom medals as well.

His interest towards combat sports also garnered attention last year during an online dispute with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and second richest person globally. The rival heads of social media platforms, had earlier, butted heads on the topics related to artificial intelligence.

They had also decided to bring their rivalry into the cage for an MMA match which was long drawn out. However, the match was eventually called off with both Musk and Zuckerberg accusing the other of bailing.