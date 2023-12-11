Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be launching its first EV - a top end SUV in the next financial year of 2024-2025. The SUV is said to have 550 kilometres of range and will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd’s (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki) manufacturing plant at Hansalpur. The SUV will be exported too.

The concept car has already been unveiled. The EV will be a top-line SUV with a 60 kilowatt hour battery. No specific number has been finalised yet about the number of units that will be rolled out from the manufacturing plant in Gujarat.