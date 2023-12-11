Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be launching its first EV - a top end SUV in the next financial year of 2024-2025. The SUV is said to have 550 kilometres of range and will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd’s (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki) manufacturing plant at Hansalpur. The SUV will be exported too.
The concept car has already been unveiled. The EV will be a top-line SUV with a 60 kilowatt hour battery. No specific number has been finalised yet about the number of units that will be rolled out from the manufacturing plant in Gujarat.
SMG has recently completed manufacturing 3 million cars. The facility has the capacity of manufacturing 7.5 lakh units annually. These vehicles are sold domestically and exported outside the country as well.