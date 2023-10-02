Maruti Suzuki's half-yearly sales surpass 1 million mark for the first time

By Parikshit Luthra
India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd achieved a significant milestone of surpassing its half-yearly sales mark of one million units for the first time.
The automaker that sells every other car on the nation's road recorded a total sale of 1,050,085 units for the period of April-September 2023.
In September this year, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1.81 lakh units. Total sales on the month include domestic sales of 1,53,106 units, sales to other OEM of 5,726 units and exports of 22,511 units.
Here's a breakdown of the sales figures for Sept 2023—
Mini Segment (Alto, S-Presso): 10,351 units
Compact Segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR): 68,552 units
Total Mini + Compact Segment: 78,903 units
Mid-Size (Ciaz): 1,491 units
Total Passenger Cars (A Segment): 80,394 units
Utility Vehicles (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6): 59,271 units
Vans (Eeco): 11,147 units
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV): 150,812 units
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) - Super Carry: 2,294 units
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV): 153,106 units
Sales to Other OEM: Maruti Suzuki also supplied 5,726 units to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM): 158,832 units
Export Sales: The company exported 22,511 units of vehicles in September 2023.
Total Sales (Domestic + Export): The overall sales figure for September 2023 reached 181,343 units.