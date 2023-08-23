Mastercard announces partnership with ICC; Becomes global partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced an association with Mastercard becoming a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India between 5 October and 19 November 2023.

Mastercard will continue to provide unique experiences to its cardholders and customers through exclusive benefits. With cricket being one of the most popular sports in India, South Asia and many other regions across the globe, the World Cup places fans at the centre of the action enabling them to experience the game like never before.

In addition to the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, Mastercard cardholders will be able to avail a number of benefits. These opportunities include the chance to meet cricket legends, get up close to the Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy and experience unique access on match days. Children of cardholders aged between 12-18 years will also have the chance to be a part of the flagbearer programme and there will be a wide range of offers for Mastercard cardholders on official ICC merchandise.

Mastercard's tie-up with the ICC adds to the company's prestigious international sports sponsorship portfolio which includes associations with the likes of UEFA Champions League and the PGA Tour.

ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce Mastercard as a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event of the one-day game. Mastercard brings its rich experience of sports partnerships to the table, and the ICC is looking forward to collaborating with a renowned global brand to bring many benefits to cricket lovers around the world.”