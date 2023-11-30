Max Life Insurance to enhance personalisation through AI

Max Life Insurance Company is undertaking a significant advancement in engaging with its customers by introducing AI-powered personalization across the board- starting with renewals messaging. On the forefront of the AI campaign is Max Life’s brand ambassador and captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma.

The campaign encompasses end to end created- personalized videos, messages, and greetings for customers, fundamentally enhancing their interactions with the brand.

Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance, said, "Max Life leverages AI powered innovations in all of our operations to place paramount importance on delivering engaging and personalized experiences to our customers and sellers. With cricket being an integral part of our culture, we understand that the presence of Rohit Sharma, our brand ambassador and the Captain of the Indian men’s Cricket team, cuts through the clutter and elevates customer’s experiences with the brand."

He added, "Contextualised engagement led by AI innovations empowers Max Life Insurance to craft highly personalized videos and messages that seamlessly align with each customer's unique needs and preferences. The result is stronger relationships and heightened customer satisfaction. We continue to push the boundaries of imagination with this cutting technology, and this is just the beginning of our journey.”