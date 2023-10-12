comScore

Mercedes-Benz and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre enter into a partnership

The collaboration will see Mercedes-Benz showcase their design at the Cultural Centre, starting with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the world’s first ever automobile.

Oct 12, 2023
This replica is a testimony to the heritage of Mercedes-Benz and the future is depicted with the display of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6.

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with India’s newest cultural destination, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we always believed in complementing our timeless products with novel and personalized customer experiences. Our customers are connoisseurs of the ‘extraordinary’ and through our association with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mercedes-Benz customers can now avail exclusive access to renowned artists and avantgarde eclectic art shows. As Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre bespeaks exquisite art, our cars underlining their timeless modern luxury designs will also be showcased at this bespoke venue. We are confident this collaboration will create an exclusive brand experience for our discerning customers and guests.” Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

Devendra Bharma, CEO, Jio World Centre said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Mercedes-Benz – an institution that shares our Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani’s vision of bringing the best of the world to India. With this exciting collaboration, we look forward to presenting a host of specially curated experiences for Mercedes-Benz’s esteemed patrons as the very best of art and technology converge at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The collaboration will see Mercedes-Benz showcase their design at the Cultural Centre, starting with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the world’s first ever automobile. More than a century back, Carl Benz pursued an integrated approach in developing the Patent Motor Car: the engine, the chassis and the drive components were exactly matched to each other and formed a single unit. This replica is a testimony to the heritage of Mercedes-Benz and the future is depicted with the display of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6.


