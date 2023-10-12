Mercedes-Benz and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre enter into a partnership

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with India’s newest cultural destination, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we always believed in complementing our timeless products with novel and personalized customer experiences. Our customers are connoisseurs of the ‘extraordinary’ and through our association with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mercedes-Benz customers can now avail exclusive access to renowned artists and avantgarde eclectic art shows. As Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre bespeaks exquisite art, our cars underlining their timeless modern luxury designs will also be showcased at this bespoke venue. We are confident this collaboration will create an exclusive brand experience for our discerning customers and guests.” Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

Devendra Bharma, CEO, Jio World Centre said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Mercedes-Benz – an institution that shares our Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani’s vision of bringing the best of the world to India. With this exciting collaboration, we look forward to presenting a host of specially curated experiences for Mercedes-Benz’s esteemed patrons as the very best of art and technology converge at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.