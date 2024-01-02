Merger limbo threatens Disney Star's ICC broadcast as Zee-Sony talks delay

In a plot thick with uncertainties, the postponed merger discussions between Zee and Sony are casting a shadow over Disney Star's plans to broadcast ICC tournaments.

As per reports, the delay in Zee's payment to Disney Star, attributed to the stalled merger, forces a reevaluation of the ICC television rights licensing agreement. Complicating matters, potential talks between Viacom18 and Disney Star for a merger further muddle the landscape. With the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup just weeks away, ad sales are hindered by the lingering uncertainty. Speculation arises that Disney Star might terminate the deal, but industry insiders foresee a potential resolution between March and April 2024 on revised merger terms.

On August 27, 2022, Disney Star secured the ICC media rights for the 2024-27 term, amounting to approximately $3 billion.

Soon after, a licensing deal was inked with Zee Entertainment. In the absence of a dedicated sports channel, Zee pinned its hopes on a potential merger with Sony Pictures Networks India to broadcast ICC matches on Sony's sports networks.