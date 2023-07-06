comScore

Meta launches Twitter rival ‘Threads’; netizens welcome tech update with memes

The games have begun. The world is witnessing the ultimate tech battle between the world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful social media CEO.

By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2023 5:31 PM
Netizens starting sharing memes on social media platforms including Threads to celebrate the tech update and to make comparisons with Twitter. (Image by dole777 via Unsplash)

The world witnessed the launch of Twitter Rival 'Threads' by Meta on July 6 in 100 countries. There were 5 million sign-ups in the first 4 hours. Netizens started sharing memes on social media platforms including Threads to celebrate the tech update and to make comparisons with Twitter. Many people across the world inclu ding Mark Zuckerberg shared memes. ElonvsZuckerberg and ElonvsZuck were some of the popular hashtags trending. Let’s take a look at some of the memes becoming viral on social media.

Meta-owned Instagram’s ‘Threads’ is no less than a tech battle. Built to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter, the length of the text posts will be 500 characters; Twitter’s limit is 280 characters for regulars and for Twitter Blue subscribers, the limit is 10,000.

Threads will reportedly be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.


First Published on Jul 6, 2023 1:32 PM

