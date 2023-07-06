Meta launches Twitter rival ‘Threads’; netizens welcome tech update with memes

The world witnessed the launch of Twitter Rival 'Threads' by Meta on July 6 in 100 countries. There were 5 million sign-ups in the first 4 hours. Netizens started sharing memes on social media platforms including Threads to celebrate the tech update and to make comparisons with Twitter. Many people across the world inclu ding Mark Zuckerberg shared memes. ElonvsZuckerberg and ElonvsZuck were some of the popular hashtags trending. Let’s take a look at some of the memes becoming viral on social media.