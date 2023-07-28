comScore

Quantum Brief

Meta plans retention 'hooks' as half of users exit Threads app

One of the retention hooks included people on Instagram viewing important Threads.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2023 1:03 PM
Meta plans retention 'hooks' as half of users exit Threads app
Meta also indicated that it will continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

Meta’s Threads, which is being touted as Twitter (now called X) rival, is witnessing a decline in user traffic and engagement. The new social media platform has seen a nearly 70 percent decline in the number of daily active users since its July 7 peak, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Threads, which was rolled out on July 5, garnered 40 million downloads across the globe on the day of its launch. However, its user base has been halved within a few weeks of its launch, Sensor Tower data suggests.

A report published by Reuters states that Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is exploring ways to add ‘retention driving hooks’ in order to attract users to return to the app. This included ways through which people on Instagram could view important Threads.

The development came a day after Meta released its Q2 earnings. According to Meta, in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta's family of Apps increased by 34 percent year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16 percent year-over-year.

Meta also indicated that it will continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2023 1:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Quantum Brief

India’s proposed 28% GST on online gaming among the highest in the world

India’s proposed 28% GST on online gaming among the highest in the world

Quantum Brief

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Quantum Brief

Storyboard18 Insider: Gaming the system, clients at shoots, founder’s luxury sneakers, creative czars’ luncheons

Storyboard18 Insider: Gaming the system, clients at shoots, founder’s luxury sneakers, creative czars’ luncheons

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Havas Media, BBH India, Supari Studios, Team Pumpkin, and W+K India

Biz Moves: Havas Media, BBH India, Supari Studios, Team Pumpkin, and W+K India

Quantum Brief

Local brands Sargam, Vidisha, and Bhagwati shine in India's consumer market: Kantar

Local brands Sargam, Vidisha, and Bhagwati shine in India's consumer market: Kantar

Quantum Brief

Health needs to be democratised, made accessible: Sriram Padmanabhan of Danone India

Health needs to be democratised, made accessible: Sriram Padmanabhan of Danone India