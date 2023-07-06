Meta unveils Instagram Threads: Challenging the reign of Twitter in social media landscape

The highly anticipated arrival of Threads has finally happened. As Meta strives to lure users away from Twitter, their potential dominance in the urban social media realm seems within reach.

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the first version of Threads, a text-sharing app developed by the Instagram team.

Threads - logo

Both content creators and casual users can use the platform for real-time updates and public discussions.

The official app description says, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

In their blogpost, Meta said Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos and their vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text.

“Just like on Instagram, with Threads you can follow and connect with friends and creators who share your interests – including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond. And you can use our existing suite of safety and user controls,” the blog said.

As per the blogpost, users on Threads will be able to put up posts that can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. Coming to safety concerns, even with Threads, Meta said users can unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile.

They’d also be enforcing Instagram’s Community Guidelines on content and interactions in the app.