Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta Platforms-owned Instagram has a history of taking inspiration from other social media apps and capitalising on it. The best example is Instagram stories with filters inspired by Snapchat and its short-video feature Reels.

Now Meta has launched Threads. The Twitter-like app allows users to share 500-character text updates, photos, and videos. It lets users log in using their Instagram accounts, making it convenient for Instagram's massive user base of over two billion monthly active users. There’s every reason to think it can do the same capitalisation with Threads.

But that’s not what Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs from his latest product. Threads could help bring the centre of internet culture back to Meta, once again making it a place where things happen first.

"From a strategic standpoint, this move could have multiple advantages for Meta. It allows them to leverage the existing user base and engagement on Instagram while also catering to the evolving preferences of users who are more inclined towards short-form video content. Secondly, by making Threads the dedicated platform for text and picture-based content, they can create a differentiated user experience and potentially drive increased engagement on both platforms," said Panpalia.

Some experts also believe that Threads is just an attempt to capitalise on the users that are not there on Instagram. "Instagram has been pushing Reels heavily on their platform. The introduction of Threads is to capture that section of the audience that may not be comfortable posting videos actively and would resort to text or photo-based means of communication," said Viraj Sheth- CEO and Co-Founder of Monk Entertainment.

The go-to app strategy depends if Threads that can make texts fun

Threads, the 20-day-old app, marks an early entry by Meta into the social media arena. However, it currently lacks certain crucial features expected by users, such as a desktop version and post-scheduling for professionals. Recent updates have addressed some limitations, but room for improvement remains.

Despite being influenced by past innovations in social media, Threads has the potential to outshine platforms like X, targeted for transformation into a super-app by Musk. The real test lies in Meta's ability to revitalise text content and create a sustainable growth engine, a feat Twitter couldn't achieve. A comparison by Sensor Tower done last year reveals TikTok's dominance with an average of 95 minutes of daily usage compared to Twitter's 29 minutes, and Instagram and Facebook's 51 and 49 minutes, respectively.

"Twitter's evolution has left a gap in the market, prompting an opportunity for leverage. If Threads can consistently grow and stabilise over the next few quarters, it will gain significant momentum. Integration with Instagram provides Threads with a strong advantage, and it appears to be a serious product strategy rather than an experimental venture by Meta. If it successfully navigates the coming quarters, Threads has the potential to establish itself as a lasting platform, not sure bigger than Twitter but a good competitor," said Upasna Dash, Founder & CEO of Jajabor Brand Consultancy.

Meta's success with Threads hinges on rekindling the appeal of text-based content and surpassing its predecessors and rivals. Some experts do believe that it could reshape the influencer marketing landscape, standing as a standalone entity with unique potential. Will the influencer marketing industry be impacted and how can influencers leverage the most out of it?

According to Panpalia, Threads has the potential to revolutionise social media marketing in India by emphasising personalised and intimate interactions. This might allow brands to connect with their target audience on a deeper level. By facilitating one-on-one conversations, Threads can enable brands to tailor their marketing strategies based on real-time feedback and customer preferences. This shift towards authenticity and transparency aligns with the growing demand in the Indian market and can lead to increased brand advocacy and customer retention. Through Threads, brands may have the opportunity to build meaningful connections and gain valuable insights for product development and market research.

Meanwhile, when it comes to influencers and content creators Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner, Nofiltr, users are seeking a platform that stands out for its absence of toxicity, attracting new users and driving increased user engagement. Dadia feels Threads has the potential to become a pleasant social media platform. And he advises quick communication and staying authentic as the key to the audience on the platform.

Additionally, Ayush Shukla, Founder of Finnet Media, advises creators to not post videos and photos. "Try to share your thoughts. Try to share your personality. Take some cues from Twitter. Be organic. Be natural. Don't just repost whatever is on your Instagram," he said. This is something that content creator Nagma Mirajkar also believes. "I am being more of myself on Threads, Instagram is good for photos and videos and on Threads, I am being very candid."

Content creators Shubham Singh and Dhruv Bisht who are known as Funyaasi and have a follower base of nearly 500,000 on Instagram advise that to excel on Threads as an influencer one should prioritise personalisation and engage in genuine conversations with followers. Create tailored content, fostering a sense of community and encouraging engagement. Further, embrace authenticity and transparency to build trust and maximise your impact on the platform.

Similarly, Vijay Nihalchandani, Infotainment Content Creator and Founder of Travinities, advises three things "Create, Post and Engage." This strategy is something that influencer and marketing strategist Saheli Chatterjee also advises. "People need to spend more time on threads to engage and it's basically like a big group chat," Chatterjee said.

On the other hand, some content creators have started experimenting with the app to understand what their audience wants. "I’m also experimenting with re-posting funny memes and adding sarcasm to my posts. This is helping me keep my content engaging and entertaining for my followers. I’m also planning to start some dares on threads to start a very interactive session with my audience," said content creator Rishabh Chawla.

Digital content creator Suraj Pal Singh mentioned that he is focusing on promoting his presence on the app through various channels. "Firstly, I'm leveraging my existing social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, to direct my followers to Threads. Additionally, I'm collaborating with other popular influencers and engaging with the Threads community through comments, likes, and shares. By providing valuable and unique content on the platform, I aim to attract and retain a dedicated audience," he said.

The way forward

Zuckerberg envisions adding advertising once Threads reaches a user base of 1 billion—a milestone Twitter never achieved. Despite Meta's "year of efficiency," they are heavily investing in Threads, even as growth in their main social businesses, Facebook and Instagram, has plateaued at around 3 billion and 2 billion monthly users, respectively. Revenue from digital ads has been challenged by economic conditions, the rise of short-form video, and iOS privacy policy changes from Apple.

Despite these challenges, Meta remains optimistic about the platform's future, projecting double-digit percentage growth in sales for the third quarter as per the latest earnings report. Investors seem to trust Zuckerberg's vision, as Meta's shares rose by 9 percent after a positive earnings report and forecast.