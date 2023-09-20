MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked that the issue of granting autonomy to TV distributors be included in bouquet formation in one of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation papers.

The consultation paper released by the TRAI on August 8 called ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services’ seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders.

MIB has written to the TRAI Secretary to take into account AIDCF’S proposal to allow TV distributors autonomy to break broadcast bouquets.

Earlier, the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as 05th September 2023 and counter-comments as 19th September 2023.

However, due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments and counter comments was extended up to 19th September 2023 and 3rd October 2023, respectively.