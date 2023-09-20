comScore

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

MIB has written to the TRAI Secretary to take into account AIDCF’S proposal to allow TV distributors autonomy to break broadcast bouquets.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 10:10 AM
The consultation paper released by the TRAI on August 8 seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders. (Representational image by Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked that the issue of granting autonomy to TV distributors be included in bouquet formation in one of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation papers.

The consultation paper released by the TRAI on August 8 called ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services’ seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders.

MIB has written to the TRAI Secretary to take into account AIDCF’S proposal to allow TV distributors autonomy to break broadcast bouquets.

Earlier, the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as 05th September 2023 and counter-comments as 19th September 2023.

However, due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments and counter comments was extended up to 19th September 2023 and 3rd October 2023, respectively.

Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned consultation paper to enable for submission a comprehensive response to TRAI, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 3rd October 2023 and 17th October 2023, respectively.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 10:10 AM

