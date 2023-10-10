comScore

Quantum Brief

MIB grants new license and witnesses nine surrenders in September, MSO registrations stand at 1,478

Mybharat Net Pvt. Ltd secured the new license on September 13.

By  Storyboard18Oct 10, 2023 2:15 PM
MSO registrations stand at 1,478. (Representational image by Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

In September, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted a single new license to Mybharat Net Pvt. Ltd bringing the total registered MSOs to 1,478 as of September 30, 2023.

In the same period, a notable development saw nine MSOs voluntarily surrendering their registrations. Among them were Maury Diginet Pvt. Ltd, Paavani Digital Communications, Devi Cable TV Network, Jagiroad Cable Communication, Best TV Digital Network, Ekta Cable Network, Sristi, Vishwadarshan Cable, and Shubh Cable Network. This reshuffling reflects the evolving landscape within the MSO sector.


First Published on Oct 10, 2023 2:15 PM

