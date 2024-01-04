MIB issues final advisory to non-compliant MSOs

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a final advisory to 265 multi-system operators (MSOs) regarding non-compliance with regulations. Despite earlier warnings, these MSOs have not conducted mandatory audits for the calendar years 2021 and/or 2022. In an advisory dated August 1, 2023, MSOs were given until August 15, 2023 to rectify their status to ‘compliant’. However, they failed to comply.

In March 2023, all broadcasters were also advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.

Now, in a final notice, issued to MSOs on January 1, 2024 are urged to furnish necessary details and change their status by January 31, 2024.

Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of their MSO registration under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Broadcasters are also advised not to enter into new interconnection agreements or renew existing ones with non-compliant MSOs.