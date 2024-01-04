comScore

Quantum Brief

MIB issues final advisory to non-compliant MSOs

265 MSOs have been advised to furnish the requisite details and get their status changed to compliant latest by 31.01.2024, failing which their MSO Registration shall be liable to be cancelled.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJan 4, 2024 9:07 AM
MIB issues final advisory to non-compliant MSOs
In a final notice, issued to MSOs on January 1, 2024 are urged to furnish necessary details and change their status by January 31, 2024.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a final advisory to 265 multi-system operators (MSOs) regarding non-compliance with regulations. Despite earlier warnings, these MSOs have not conducted mandatory audits for the calendar years 2021 and/or 2022. In an advisory dated August 1, 2023, MSOs were given until August 15, 2023 to rectify their status to ‘compliant’. However, they failed to comply.

In March 2023, all broadcasters were also advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.

Now, in a final notice, issued to MSOs on January 1, 2024 are urged to furnish necessary details and change their status by January 31, 2024.

Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of their MSO registration under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Broadcasters are also advised not to enter into new interconnection agreements or renew existing ones with non-compliant MSOs.

“This advisory may bc treated as a last opportunity for alteration of compliance status and sufficient opportunity of hearing under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks ( Regulation) Act, 1995,” said the advisory.


Tags
First Published on Jan 4, 2024 9:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Ancient wonders, forgotten stories and enduring questions explored In HistoryTV18’s original docuseries India: Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple

Ancient wonders, forgotten stories and enduring questions explored In HistoryTV18’s original docuseries India: Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple

Quantum Brief

What makes Deepika Padukone a brand?

What makes Deepika Padukone a brand?

Quantum Brief

Explained: How Disney's most famous characters have been affected by copyright law

Explained: How Disney's most famous characters have been affected by copyright law

Quantum Brief

Tinder releases 2024's first brand film for India - You Up

Tinder releases 2024's first brand film for India - You Up

Quantum Brief

Indian publishers seek legal recourse against content misuse in free-for-all AI world

Indian publishers seek legal recourse against content misuse in free-for-all AI world

Quantum Brief

Tata AIG releases 'Expect the Expected' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

Tata AIG releases 'Expect the Expected' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

Quantum Brief

Job scams in adland continue: Havas India calls for caution

Job scams in adland continue: Havas India calls for caution

Quantum Brief

Hero Motocorp launches #LiveTheLegend campaign for its bike brand Karizma XMR

Hero Motocorp launches #LiveTheLegend campaign for its bike brand Karizma XMR