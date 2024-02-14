MIB registers 106 MSOs, cancels non-compliant registrations

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting(MIB) has granted registration to 106 Multi- System Operators (MSOs) to provide cable television services through digital addressable systems (DAS).

One of the conditions for the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended, and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the registration granted would be liable to be cancelled or suspended.

There have also been some cancellations.

The Ministry, in accordance with Regulation 15(1) of the Interconnection Regulation, 2017, mandated that every distributor of channels must conduct an annual audit of their system.

“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the Scheduled MSOs have not conducted audit of their system for the calendar years 2021 and/or 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information of subscribers available on their network under Rule of 1 OA of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. Taking into account non-compliance, this Ministry had marked the status of these MSOs as non-compliant,” said an MIB order dated February 14.

Despite advisories and communications urging compliance, the Scheduled MSOs, classified as ‘non-compliant’, did not take any action or seek a change in their status.

A show cause notice was also issued on September 4, 2023, seeking reasons for non-compliance. Despite multiple opportunities and extensions, the MSOs failed to provide the necessary information or alter their compliance status.

In light of the persistent non-compliance, the ministry, has decided to cancel the MSO registration of the scheduled MSOs with immediate effect.

While the ministry did not share the number of non compliant MSOs, in October 2023, 477 MSOs were already marked non-compliant.