MIB secretary Apurva Chandra gets additional charge of telecommunications

The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications to Apurva Chandra, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of information and Broadcasting upon relinquishing the charge of the post by K Rajaraman, IAS on 31.07.2023 and till the appointment of a regular, incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chandra, assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August 2021. A civil engineer by education, Chandra had earlier served as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He has also worked as Director General (Acquisition) in Ministry of Defence with the mandate of strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process. Several major contracts like S-400 missile system, Multi Role Helicopters, Assault Rifles, Naval ships, T-90 tanks etc. were signed during the period. He chaired the Committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.