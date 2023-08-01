comScore

Quantum Brief

MIB will now oversee online gaming services and advertisements

The central government brings content providers, including online gaming services and advertisements, under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyAug 1, 2023 10:58 AM
MIB will now oversee online gaming services and advertisements
According to a gazette notification issued by President Draupadi Murmu, films and audio-visual programs/content offered by online content providers/publishers will now be classified under the "Ministry of Information and Broadcasting" in the Second Schedule of the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 (Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)

The government has issued an order to bring content providers, including online gaming services and online advertisements, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

According to a gazette notification issued by President Draupadi Murmu, films and audio-visual programs/content offered by online content providers/publishers will now be classified under the "Ministry of Information and Broadcasting" in the Second Schedule of the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.

Following the amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, in April, carried out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which aimed to regulate "online real money games" involving monetary transactions for playing, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a recent advisory. The advisory serves as a warning to media entities, platforms, and online intermediaries, urging them to refrain from airing advertisements related to betting and gambling platforms.


Tags
First Published on Aug 1, 2023 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Vivo launches new ad film titled 'Live the Joy'

Vivo launches new ad film titled 'Live the Joy'

Quantum Brief

How an Indian liquor maker is trying to make brandy cool

How an Indian liquor maker is trying to make brandy cool

Quantum Brief

TRAI and C-DoT collaborate for telecom development, signs MoU

TRAI and C-DoT collaborate for telecom development, signs MoU

Quantum Brief

MIB secretary gets additional charge of telecommunications

MIB secretary gets additional charge of telecommunications

Quantum Brief

The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha

The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha

Quantum Brief

Suniel Shetty acquires minority stake in Pro Panja League; joins as equity partner

Suniel Shetty acquires minority stake in Pro Panja League; joins as equity partner

Quantum Brief

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'