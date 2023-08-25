comScore

Quantum Brief

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advertisement advisories on online betting

The advisory said that an increase in betting related promotions were witnessed during big sporting events, especially cricket.

By  Storyboard18Aug 25, 2023 2:56 PM
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advertisement advisories on online betting
(Representative Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to begin starting from September 29. MIB has issued an advisory to prevent any sort of betting related advertising during the cricketing season.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry mentioned that the Central Government has action against a network of agents who took money from the users of gambling apps. This was also followed by funneling the funds out of India. The advisory read, “It may be noted that advertisements of gambling/betting platforms not only pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially the youth and children, but have linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country.”

The advisory brought to light that certain media entities which include advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms allowed direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms. Thai was majorly during sporting events which include cricket.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advised all stakeholders including the media entities, online advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms to step back from highlighting such promotional content, failing which strict actions would be initiated.

This is not the first time advisories or rules have been issued against advertising on online betting platforms. In June 2022, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories that every form of media including print, television and digital had to refrain from advertising on online betting platforms.


Tags
First Published on Aug 25, 2023 2:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Havells introduces #RishtonKiGrooming campaign

Havells introduces #RishtonKiGrooming campaign

Quantum Brief

Infosys onboards tennis star Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador

Infosys onboards tennis star Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger likely to close in next three months

Zee-Sony merger likely to close in next three months

Quantum Brief

Explained: Eastman Kodak Company-JWT-O&M association; birth of the ‘Kodak Moment’

Explained: Eastman Kodak Company-JWT-O&M association; birth of the ‘Kodak Moment’

Quantum Brief

Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for the brand

Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for the brand

Quantum Brief

Volkswagen’s Abbey Thomas on ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’ campaign, women being the major influencer, and more

Volkswagen’s Abbey Thomas on ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’ campaign, women being the major influencer, and more

Quantum Brief

Brand Blitz Quiz: Here are the contenders for the regional finals

Brand Blitz Quiz: Here are the contenders for the regional finals