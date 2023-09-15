Ministry of Information & Broadcasting asks BARC to share 'Respondent Level Data' with broadcasters

As per reports, BARC India had asked MIB to elucidate if it wants the body to share Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. BARC sought clarity from the Ministry as there was confusion with respect to the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’. The MIB had asked BARC to share the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies,” in the letter sent to the ratings body on August 10. The confusion arose because the data being referred to here was the Raw Level Data. However, it is actually the Respondent Level Data that is being shared with agencies and advertisers. Hence, the need for clarification.