MIB to introduce new bill to regulate OTT platforms and DTH services

The Ministry of information and Broadcasting (MIB) is looking into introducing a new bill that will regulate broadcasting services such as DTH channels and OTT platforms.

According to reports, the bill in currently in its early stages and will most likely be introduced only after the general elections next year. This bill will focus on regulating OTT services engaged in broadcasting. Direct messaging OTT services will be looked at for regulation in the Indian Telecommunications Bill.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) too has announced an upcoming consultation paper on regulatory issues related to OTT players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, as per reports.