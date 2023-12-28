Mumbai logs in most late-night trips booked on Uber in 2023, beating Delhi

Uber India released highlights of its annual data report - How India Ubered - encapsulating the key trends from how India moved this year. The analysis from the trips in 2023 revealed trends about cities with the highest number of trips, the total number of kilometers covered in Uber rides, popular travel trends in intercity travel, the city with the most late-night trips, and also several rider preferences. Backed by data and insights the report spotlights increasing relevance of ride sharing in India and efforts to create sustainable cities for the future. The year 2023 was one that saw Indians breaking travel records, with several new rider trends emerging and evolving the way people move around their cities. Uber remained the favorite mobility companion through the changes, with products across categories finding love from riders. Uber trips during the year covered a record 6.8 billion kilometers, which is enough to traverse the entire 6.37-million-kilometer road network in India more than a thousand times over, or nearly thrice everyday. Uber Auto and Uber Go continued to be the most popular products in the country, with the former pipping its four-wheeled sibling to the finish line. This is testament to the growing love among Indians for booking Autos through apps, a product that was historically street-hailed. The cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2023 are Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, Mumbai beat the national capital in terms of the most late-night trips booked, while Kolkata indulged in weekend travel the most. Residents of Delhi NCR used Uber for their work commute the most among all cities, and had the highest number of office-hour trips booked. Overview of insights from ‘How India Ubered in 2023’: Most Uber trips were booked between 6PM and 7PM. The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday The travel month of December has seen the highest number of rides being booked in a single month, with Durga Puja and the Christmas weekend being the most popular days in terms of number of trips booked.