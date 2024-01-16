comScore

Quantum Brief

National Road Safety Week: BluSmart launches #SafeisSmart campaign

‘Be a road safety hero’, the week-long campaign aims to spotlight the unsung heroes of road safety – BluSmart's driver partners who are behind the safe and reliable experience riders have.

By  storyboard18_adminJan 16, 2024 5:30 PM
National Road Safety Week: BluSmart launches #SafeisSmart campaign
The campaign aims to improve awareness surrounding key road safety measures, featuring a series of four videos that are bi-lingual in English and Hindi. These four short videos highlight various behavioural aspects towards safety like wearing seat belts, being alert to avoid unforeseen incidents, maintaining speed limits, and ensure the car's safety features are intact before the ride begins. (Still from the campaign)

BluSmart,  India’s first and largest full stack, fully integrated & born electric EV ride-hailing service and EV charging network, celebrates National Road Safety Week with #SafeisSmart initiative to spread road safety awareness. Taking inspiration from this year's theme, ‘Be a road safety hero’, the week-long campaign aims to spotlight the unsung heroes of road safety – BluSmart's driver partners who are behind the safe and reliable experience riders have.

The campaign aims to improve awareness surrounding key road safety measures, featuring a series of four videos that are bi-lingual in English and Hindi. These four short videos highlight various behavioural aspects towards safety like wearing seat belts, being alert to avoid unforeseen incidents, maintaining speed limits, and ensure the car's safety features are intact before the ride begins.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder and COO of BluSmart, shared his thoughts on the campaign, “At BluSmart, we believe that small but conscious acts of safety have a significant impact on preventing accidents and saving lives. Our driver partners are trained to foster a safer and more responsible driving culture and this campaign emphasizes that road safety is a shared responsibility and everyone has a role to play in engaging in safe driving.”

Through this campaign, BluSmart seeks to encourage responsible driving habits and increase awareness among the public about the importance of following these critical road safety measures.


Tags
First Published on Jan 16, 2024 5:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

MAdtech Point: Federated identity management in advertising

MAdtech Point: Federated identity management in advertising

Quantum Brief

Ram Mandir blessings, pocket-sized: ShareChat's launches #AyodhyaKiTicket campaign for live consecration view

Ram Mandir blessings, pocket-sized: ShareChat's launches #AyodhyaKiTicket campaign for live consecration view

Quantum Brief

WondrLab acquires B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk; appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of its European hub in Poland

WondrLab acquires B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk; appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of its European hub in Poland

Quantum Brief

Xapads collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar

Xapads collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar

Quantum Brief

DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

Quantum Brief

Game-Changer: Programmatic advertising takes centre stage for gaming marketers

Game-Changer: Programmatic advertising takes centre stage for gaming marketers

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”