National Road Safety Week: BluSmart launches #SafeisSmart campaign

BluSmart, India’s first and largest full stack, fully integrated & born electric EV ride-hailing service and EV charging network, celebrates National Road Safety Week with #SafeisSmart initiative to spread road safety awareness. Taking inspiration from this year's theme, ‘Be a road safety hero’, the week-long campaign aims to spotlight the unsung heroes of road safety – BluSmart's driver partners who are behind the safe and reliable experience riders have.

The campaign aims to improve awareness surrounding key road safety measures, featuring a series of four videos that are bi-lingual in English and Hindi. These four short videos highlight various behavioural aspects towards safety like wearing seat belts, being alert to avoid unforeseen incidents, maintaining speed limits, and ensure the car's safety features are intact before the ride begins.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder and COO of BluSmart, shared his thoughts on the campaign, “At BluSmart, we believe that small but conscious acts of safety have a significant impact on preventing accidents and saving lives. Our driver partners are trained to foster a safer and more responsible driving culture and this campaign emphasizes that road safety is a shared responsibility and everyone has a role to play in engaging in safe driving.”