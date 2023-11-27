comScore

Quantum Brief

NCLAT defers final hearing of Google's appeal against CCI's Rs 936 crore penalty

The NCLAT released a notice on November 24 deferring the hearing of Google's appeal, the appellate tribunal was to commence the hearing on November 28.

By  MoneycontrolNov 27, 2023 11:13 AM
NCLAT defers final hearing of Google's appeal against CCI's Rs 936 crore penalty
NCLAT defers hearing of Google's appeal (Representative Image: Brett Jordan via Unsplash)

By S.N.Thyagarajan

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) adjourned the final hearing of tech giant Google's appeal against the order by Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposing a penalty of Rs 936 crore for abusing its dominant position in the playstore ecosystem.

The NCLAT released a notice on November 24 deferring the hearing of Google's appeal, the appellate tribunal was to commence the hearing on November 28. On September 25, the NCLAT announced that it will commence the final hearing of the case.

On January 11, the tribunal refused to grant immediate relief to Google against CCI’s order and posted the case for the final hearing in April 2023. While Google filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order, it ultimately withdrew the case.

The CCI on October 25, 2022, penalised the tech giant for restricting app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services to purchase apps for in-app billing on Google Play Store. Google Play Store is a digital distribution service operated and developed by Google, from where mobile apps are downloaded.

The CCI held that making access to Play Store, for app developers, dependent on mandatory usage of Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for paid apps and in-app purchases constitutes an imposition of an unfair condition on app developers. The CCI held that Google was following discriminatory practices by not using GPBS for its own application – YouTube.


Tags
First Published on Nov 27, 2023 11:13 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise