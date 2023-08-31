NCLAT directs Zee to respond to IDBI's plea within two weeks, next hearing on October 11

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed Zee to respond to IDBI's plea seeking insolvency proceedings within two weeks. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on October 11. This follows National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) previous rejection of IDBI's plea on May 10 to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment.

The IDBI's plea was centered around outstanding dues of Rs 149 crore that it claims Zee owes. IDBI's argument is based on Zee's purported agreement to secure loans extended to Siti Networks through a DSRA Guarantee (Debt Service Reserve Account).

This move comes after the Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the Zee-Sony merger on August 11. IDBI Bank's contention is that Siti Networks was obligated to maintain the DSRA, which would cover two quarters of interest of term loan, working capital, and one quarter of principal payment.

Zee had submitted a guarantee and was responsible for addressing any shortfalls in the DSRA. IDBI also stated that it had informed Zee about the relevant shortfalls in the DSRA.