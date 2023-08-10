comScore

Quantum Brief

NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger

NCLT has been closely examining the legality and feasibility of the merger for months.

By  Storyboard18Aug 10, 2023 3:02 PM
NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger
The merger, which aims to combine the strengths of two prominent players, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, has garnered substantial attention and scrutiny ever since it was announced. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its hearing today has approved the Zee-Sony merger.

NCLT has been closely examining the legality and feasibility of the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, as well as its impact on the industry and stakeholders.

The merger, which aims to combine the strengths of two prominent players, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, has garnered substantial attention and scrutiny ever since it was announced.

More details on the order are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.


Tags
First Published on Aug 10, 2023 2:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Jupiter launches new ad campaign to promote its on-demand salary offering

Jupiter launches new ad campaign to promote its on-demand salary offering

Quantum Brief

Garden Vareli: A brand that captivated the nation

Garden Vareli: A brand that captivated the nation

Quantum Brief

Air India’s new look and livery revealed!

Air India’s new look and livery revealed!

Quantum Brief

Tata-backed Air India rebranding with new livery, logo today; not dumping Maharaja

Tata-backed Air India rebranding with new livery, logo today; not dumping Maharaja

Quantum Brief

82.5 Communications bags the creative mandate of Kajaria

82.5 Communications bags the creative mandate of Kajaria

Quantum Brief

Ratings are a reliable tool for advertisers, says Shashi Sinha

Ratings are a reliable tool for advertisers, says Shashi Sinha

Quantum Brief

Krafton to invest $150 million in Indian startup ecosystem in next 2-3 years

Krafton to invest $150 million in Indian startup ecosystem in next 2-3 years