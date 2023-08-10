NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its hearing today has approved the Zee-Sony merger.

NCLT has been closely examining the legality and feasibility of the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, as well as its impact on the industry and stakeholders.

The merger, which aims to combine the strengths of two prominent players, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, has garnered substantial attention and scrutiny ever since it was announced.

More details on the order are awaited.