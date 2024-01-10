comScore

Quantum Brief

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions expands to Singapore; turns global service provider

NeoNiche already has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

By  Storyboard18Jan 10, 2024 11:39 AM
NeoNiche Integrated Solutions expands to Singapore; turns global service provider
NeoNiche is moving from an experiential marketing specialist to a comprehensive, global service provider. (Image sourced via Forbes)

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a global full-service marketing company has announced the opening of its new office in Singapore, moving from an experiential marketing specialist to a comprehensive, global service provider.

NeoNiche already has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO, NeoNiche said, "Twelve years ago, our journey commenced with a vision to craft extraordinary experiences. Today, NeoNiche emerges as a full services marketing powerhouse, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing brand strategy, experiential marketing, B2B digital expertise, content creation, marketing automation, marketing products, virtual and hybrid events, and managed marketing services. Our Singapore office signifies more than a mere expansion; it symbolizes our ambition to cater to global clientele by seamlessly amalgamating our diverse skill sets to deliver impactful solutions resonating with audiences worldwide and driving ROI for our clients"

Kumar added, "Singapore, with its vibrant economy and strategic positioning, serves as the perfect springboard for our global aspirations. Our Singapore team, equipped with local insights and global experience, will collaborate with our international network to deliver unparalleled value to clients across the region and beyond.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 10, 2024 11:39 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger: Contrary to speculations, talks continue amid leadership dispute

Zee-Sony Merger: Contrary to speculations, talks continue amid leadership dispute

Quantum Brief

Nikhil Kamath and Collective Artists Network launch new VC fund with Rs. 150 crore initial investment

Nikhil Kamath and Collective Artists Network launch new VC fund with Rs. 150 crore initial investment

Quantum Brief

Accenture Song to acquire American digital product company Work & Co

Accenture Song to acquire American digital product company Work & Co

Quantum Brief

Warner Bros Pictures (India) net profit soars to Rs 7.20 crore in FY 2023

Warner Bros Pictures (India) net profit soars to Rs 7.20 crore in FY 2023

Quantum Brief

Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

Quantum Brief

Indian flavours and coffee will reach the world: Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan

Indian flavours and coffee will reach the world: Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan

Quantum Brief

Cipla forays into next phase of Tuffles campaign with Shankar Mahadevan

Cipla forays into next phase of Tuffles campaign with Shankar Mahadevan