NeoNiche Integrated Solutions expands to Singapore; turns global service provider

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a global full-service marketing company has announced the opening of its new office in Singapore, moving from an experiential marketing specialist to a comprehensive, global service provider.

NeoNiche already has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO, NeoNiche said, "Twelve years ago, our journey commenced with a vision to craft extraordinary experiences. Today, NeoNiche emerges as a full services marketing powerhouse, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing brand strategy, experiential marketing, B2B digital expertise, content creation, marketing automation, marketing products, virtual and hybrid events, and managed marketing services. Our Singapore office signifies more than a mere expansion; it symbolizes our ambition to cater to global clientele by seamlessly amalgamating our diverse skill sets to deliver impactful solutions resonating with audiences worldwide and driving ROI for our clients"