Netflix to launch 'Netflix House' offering themed dining, shopping and immersive fan experiences

Content streaming platform Netflix has announced that it’s planing to open destinations where customers can visit and immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite TV shows, movies, buy content related clothing, eat themed food and much more, said Josh Simon, vice president for consumer products at Netflix.

Netflix House, as it has been called will open its first two stores in the United States of America in 2025, after which it will expand to the rest of the world. This will not be the first time that Netflix has tried to offer immersive experiences to fans. For the platform’s TV show Bridgerton, Netflix set up ‘The Queen’s Ball; A Bridgerton Experience’ in multiple cities across the globe. The experience involved drinks and dancing inspired the period drama series. However, Netflix House will be the company’s first attempt at establishing permanently in various locations.

Media companies have often used theme parks, action figures, toys, clothing and costumes to promote their offerings to earn some extra revenue. However, Netflix House is a sign of the streaming platform’s significant investment in marketing and to build a community for their consumers. Netflix’s efforts in marketing have often been ill-remarked for being deemed not enough. But, as per Netflix management, currently, the intention with Netflix House is to promote its content offerings rather than look at it just from a revenue generation point of view.

As per reports, Netflix House will feature rating installations as well as ticketed shows based on popular Netflix shows and movies. It will also feature restaurants that will serve food from unscripted shows. Expect everything from casual burgers and fries to high end dining, desserts and spirits.