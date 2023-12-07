News18 India’s exit poll coverage tops BARC ratings

The latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has solidified News18 India’s number one position during the five-state Exit Polls for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

During the crucial hours of the Exit Poll results, News18 India secured 5,472 AMA’000s, positioning itself as the top choice among viewers for comprehensive Exit Poll coverage. TV9 Bharatvarsh followed closely at 5,264 AMA’000s, trailed by Aaj Tak at 5,258 AMA’000s, and Republic Bharat at 4,632 AMA’000s, among others.

Asserting its dominance throughout the day, News18 India retained the spotlight with 10,194 AMA’000s, while TV9 Bharatvarsh stood second at 10,164 AMA’000s and Aaj Tak stood third at 9,697 AMA’000s. Competitors such as India TV and Republic Bharat trailed behind with 9,065 AMA’000s and 8,488 AMA’000s, respectively.

On the counting day across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, News18 Rajasthan's live YouTube stream commanded an exceptional 706k concurrent views, setting a new standard for digital engagement. News18 MP-Chhattisgarh achieved a remarkable 130k concurrent views during the pivotal counting hours.

BARC data on the assembly elections counting day is slated for release on Thursday, 3rd December 2023, and News18 India stands poised to further solidify its position as the unrivalled leader in viewership and comprehensive coverage.