Non-human -AI generated-influencers already generating more than Rs 80,000 per post: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted how social media influencers created by artificial intelligence (AI) have been grabbing eyeballs and generating more revenue than most human influencers and rivalling some of the best-paid ones.

On Twitter, Sharma shared an article on AI-generated influencers and pointed out that the influence of artificial intelligence around is massively underestimated.

"Non-human - AI generated - influencers already generating more than ₹80,000 per post!" he posted. "Overall AI impact around us is grossly underestimated. Mass industrialisation (done by machines) of so many currently, human jobs are expected in the next 5 years."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's comments on AI affecting human jobs come days after Paytm laid off more than 1,000 employees from its operations, sales, and engineering team following the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve efficiency.

"We are transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, eliminating repetitive tasks and roles to drive efficiency across growth and costs, resulting in a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing. We will be able to save 10-15 percent in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to. Additionally, we constantly evaluate cases of non-performance throughout the year, " Paytm's spokesperson told Moneycontrol.