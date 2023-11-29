Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra ventures into the startup world

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has ventured into the startup world with an investment in a regional streaming platform called Stage.

The over-the-top (OTT) platform which was launched in 2019 has over six million installs and a community of over 5.5 lakh paying subscriber, as per reports.

The OTT app caters to local dialects and languages and has a diverse array of content spanning movies to poetry to motivational content.

"Cultural preservation and pride in where we come from are woven into the fabric of our identity," said Neeraj Chopra. “My investment in Stage represents more than just a desire to rekindle the flames of our diverse regional dialects. We will embark on a journey together to reawaken dormant languages and empower every voice, ensuring that our cultural heritage thrives in its true form through this platform," he said.

"We believe in the compelling force of storytelling and the unifying potential of regional content. Neeraj Chopra's involvement adds an impactful and relevant dimension to our mission, and we are elated to welcome him aboard," said Vinay Singhal, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Stage.