Online skill gaming companies seek distinction from fantasy sports in GST

Over 120 online Casual Skill Gaming Companies wrote to the Ministry of Finance, and all GST Council Members seeking distinction on tax treatment from fantasy sports citing fundamental differences in business models and how they generate revenues. The industry highlights that Fantasy Sports, with guaranteed prize pools, are taxed differently from online skill gaming globally.

The gaming companies with a combined user base of over 400 million users, urged to not be clubbed with games of chance in their submission. They also highlight in this representation that GST on deposits would result in closure of all continuous game formats that have very weak price elasticity as up to 75percent of the deposit money is withdrawn back by the user in a way of winnings.

The representation that was made by companies that represent esports, card games, casual games claimed that in the case of fantasy sports, players don't play live against each other, but rather in a tournament model where even if platforms are asked to pay GST at 28 percent on full face value, the fundamental proposition will not change.