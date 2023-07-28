comScore

Online skill gaming companies seek distinction from fantasy sports in GST

In the appeal, online gaming companies cited examples from other major global benchmarks that differentiate fantasy sports and online skill gaming for the purpose of regulation and taxation.

The representation that was made by companies that represent esports, card games, casual games claimed that in the case of fantasy sports, players don't play live against each other, but rather in a tournament model where even if platforms are asked to pay GST at 28 percent on full face value, the fundamental proposition will not change. (Representative Image: Onur Binay via Unsplash)

Over 120 online Casual Skill Gaming Companies wrote to the Ministry of Finance, and all GST Council Members seeking distinction on tax treatment from fantasy sports citing fundamental differences in business models and how they generate revenues. The industry highlights that Fantasy Sports, with guaranteed prize pools, are taxed differently from online skill gaming globally.

The gaming companies with a combined user base of over 400 million users, urged to not be clubbed with games of chance in their submission. They also highlight in this representation that GST on deposits would result in closure of all continuous game formats that have very weak price elasticity as up to 75percent of the deposit money is withdrawn back by the user in a way of winnings.

The representation that was made by companies that represent esports, card games, casual games claimed that in the case of fantasy sports, players don't play live against each other, but rather in a tournament model where even if platforms are asked to pay GST at 28 percent on full face value, the fundamental proposition will not change.

"Users of online skill gaming will move to offshore platforms for entertainment as they will not have any winnings left due to high taxation. This will lead to the shutdown of more than 120 online skill gaming companies. However, for Fantasy Sports, the hike in tax does not affect the winnings, and hence users will continue to play and the fantasy operators will survive on GST on deposits,” explained the appeal.


