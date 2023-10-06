OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the TRAI

The Telecoms Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has said that OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Instead, they are governed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, notified by the IT Ministry.

The TDSAT had earlier issued notice to Disney Star on the free streaming of cricket matches based on a plea that was filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) stating that offering free streaming of cricket is unfair for the cable TV industry that pays broadcasters to distribute and showcase cricket matches.

The Telecom disputes tribunal ruled in favour of Star India Pvt Ltd, allowing free streaming of cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that began on Thursday on its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.