OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the TRAI

The TDSAT said that OTT platforms are governed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, as per the IT Ministry.

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2023 11:57 AM
OTT platform is not a TV channel and does not require any permission or a licence from the Central Government. (Representative Image: Bastian Riccardi via Unsplash)

The Telecoms Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has said that OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Instead, they are governed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, notified by the IT Ministry.

The TDSAT had earlier issued notice to Disney Star on the free streaming of cricket matches based on a plea that was filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) stating that offering free streaming of cricket is unfair for the cable TV industry that pays broadcasters to distribute and showcase cricket matches.

The Telecom disputes tribunal ruled in favour of Star India Pvt Ltd, allowing free streaming of cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that began on Thursday on its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The TDSAT stated in its verdict, “Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner.”


First Published on Oct 6, 2023 11:30 AM

