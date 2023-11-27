Passenger vehicle market to continue to grow; SUV's to boost growth predicts Toyota

Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President & Country Head, Toyota Kirloskar Motor stated that the Indian passenger vehicle market is expected to carry forward the momenottum of this year to the next thanks to economic fundamentals, having moved beyond pent-up demand-induced growth.

SUV’s are expected to witness fast growth in general in 2024. The mid to high-end segment too is expected to see acceleration. However, the performance of small cars still remains a question.