Pepsi launches 125 day campaign to celebrate 125th anniversary

On August 28, 1898 in New Bern, North Carolina, pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed "Brad's Drink," his popular non-alcoholic digestif, "Pepsi-Cola." 125 years later, Pepsi has become one of the world's most recognizable brands and today, it officially ushers in its next era while honoring its storied legacy, as the brand's new logo begins to roll out in stores nationwide.

In honor of its 125th birthday, Pepsi will celebrate its iconic history where it has lived at the center of pop culture – in sports, music, and entertainment – and look ahead to the brand's next 125 years. On August 28 the brand will start the party by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways. Each touchpoint and its corresponding programming will revisit and reimagine the impactful and culture-driving moments fans have cherished throughout the brand's rich history just as the new Pepsi logo, which pays homage to past brand looks, comes to life for consumers wherever they shop, dine, play and scroll, ushering in the next era of culture-defining moments.

Pepsi has been and continues to be a driver of cultural impact and relevance for 125 years. From having the only female professional skywriter draw Pepsi in the clouds to creating iconic moments with some of the biggest pop stars on the planet to making the Super Bowl Halftime Show the most watched 12 minutes of music; from initiating the now iconic 'Pepsi Challenge' to trailblazing the idea of lifestyle marketing with music videos as commercials; from creating flavors like Pepsi Wild Cherry and groundbreaking innovations like Nitro Pepsi, time and again Pepsi has found itself on the cutting edge of pop culture, embracing what fans love about culture. And now, Pepsi will pull back the curtain on its history for 125 days, complete with an immersive experience consumers will have to see – and taste – to believe.

To kick off the 125th birthday celebrations, Pepsi is announcing the opening of The Pepsi 125 Diner – a unique and immersive restaurant experience set to open its doors in early October in New York City. Inspired by the timeless American diner, as well as the role diners have played as a setting for some of the most memorable moments of Pepsi, including "Is Pepsi OK," "The Pepsi Girl," "Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop" and many more, The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring to life the unapologetic enjoyment the brand has become known for:

The restaurant's design will artfully mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature real, one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Pepsi archives, while also celebrating the brand's new look and feel.

A specially created indulgent food menu, proving that food is indeed Better With Pepsi, will feature mouthwatering diner favorites alongside unique Pepsi creations, old and new:

Viral sensations from Pepsi such as Pepsi PILK

Celebrated limited time flavor offerings like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop

Eat-it-to-believe-it Pepsi food creations like Pepsi-Colachup and much more.

The Pepsi 125 Diner will open October 19 – October 25, in the heart of New York City.

Seatings will be booked at two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. Attendance includes a full three course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

"Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment – both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large. As we celebrate the brand's historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honor some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof – from some of our favorite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more – it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else."