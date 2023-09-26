PepsiCo celebrates its Sizzlin' Hot range through a new TVC

PepsiCo India, a player in snack and beverage industry, has introduced a new TVC to celebrate the expansion of its Sizzlin' Hot platform. This TVC features the complete Sizzlin’ Hot range including Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos.

The TVC portrays a spectrum of reactions that unfold when people snack onto the Sizzlin' Hot range. Set against a backdrop of diverse scenes, including cozy living rooms, bustling offices, and vibrant public spaces, each moment captures their responses to the spiciness.

Anshul Khanna, vice president and foods category head of India and South Asia, PepsiCo said, "Last year, we introduced one of our most successful global platforms, Sizzlin’ Hot in India and have witnessed an overwhelming response. As we approach the festive season, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of the platform with localised flavours for the unique Indian spice palate across our beloved brands, including Lay’s Maxx, Kurkure, and Doritos Dinamita. The launch will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign that is sure to get people to intrigued about the fiery range. We hope that consumers love this new range and continue to spice up their snacking occasions."

“The Sizzlin’ Hot flavour is available in 3 formats – Kurkure, Lays and Doritos. No matter which one you pick up, the fiery taste is likely to make you react in unexpected ways. From fiery exclamations to bizarre sounds, the execution of the TVC brings together a gamut of expressions in a way that you can’t help but watch it again. Pretty much like the product, that you can’t help but eat another”, added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India.