PepsiCo gets on the ONDC bandwagon

Multinational food, snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo has joined the government-initiated Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). As per the company, through this partnership the company aims to expand its customer outreach through ONDC’s affiliated seller applications, and provide visibility to its product portfolio by the buyers.

ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to help and support small retailers expand their business. This is to control the dominance of e-commerce giants. ONDC aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

