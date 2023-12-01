comScore

Quantum Brief

PIB fact check unit takes down nine YouTube Down channels spreading fake news 

Since December 2022, PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels which regularly published false information on YouTube.

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2023 6:16 PM
PIB fact check unit takes down nine YouTube Down channels spreading fake news 
As per the Google Transparency Report, between April and June 2023, YouTube removed 2,072,210 videos in India for content violation. (Representative Image: Markus Winkler via Unsplash)

The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted nine YouTube channels responsible for disseminating misinformation and fake news across India. With a combined subscriber base of over 83 lakh, these channels were found to have attributed derogatory statements to constitutional figures, including the Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister.

Some channels falsely claimed imposition of President’s Rule in certain states, ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union Ministers, etc.

Alongside making false claims related to natural disasters and deaths of Indian citizens, deployment of armed forces, closure of schools, etc they also circulated fake news such as ban on Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 currency notes, closures of banks, and false information related to the schemes and policies of the Government of India were also spread by these channels.

Since December 2022, PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels which regularly published false information on YouTube.

Additionally, over 120 YouTube channels was blocked by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under the provisions of The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2023 6:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise