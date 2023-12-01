PIB fact check unit takes down nine YouTube Down channels spreading fake news 

The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted nine YouTube channels responsible for disseminating misinformation and fake news across India. With a combined subscriber base of over 83 lakh, these channels were found to have attributed derogatory statements to constitutional figures, including the Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister.

Some channels falsely claimed imposition of President’s Rule in certain states, ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union Ministers, etc.

Alongside making false claims related to natural disasters and deaths of Indian citizens, deployment of armed forces, closure of schools, etc they also circulated fake news such as ban on Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 currency notes, closures of banks, and false information related to the schemes and policies of the Government of India were also spread by these channels.

Since December 2022, PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels which regularly published false information on YouTube.