Piramal Capital & Housing Finance highlights the essence of 'Pehli Diwali' in new campaign

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (referred to as Piramal Finance) joins the festive spirit with ‘Pehli Diwali’, celebrating with customers who experienced their first inaugural Diwali in the comfort of their homes and businesses.
Conceptualised by The Womb, the film released on Piramal Finance's social media and TV channels captures the essence of "Pehli Diwali" for new homeowners and entrepreneurs.
Speaking on the occasion, Jairam Sridharan, managing director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, said, “The true spirit of Diwali lies in the happiness and prosperity it brings to everyone, especially those celebrating their first Diwali in the spaces they dreamt of being. 'Pehli Diwali' is a celebration and a testament to our vision of inclusive and responsible financial support for the customers of Bharat. Our people and customers are at the very heart of everything we do at Piramal Finance. Through this initiative, we also want to express our gratitude for choosing Piramal Finance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”
Arvind Iyer, head – marketing, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, said, “Pehli Diwali is an emotion that runs deep within the fabric of this country. It symbolises the celebration of progress and prosperity of our people of Bharat. Through this initiative, we celebrate the profound impact of own spaces and the meaningful roles they play in our customer's lives. It is a testament to Piramal Finance’s commitment to not just finance homes and businesses but also support aspirations, encouraging dreams of Bharat to soar higher. We kept it simple, a story that tugs the heartstrings by blending the traditional joy of Diwali with the touching moments as our leaders joined delighted customers in their celebrations.”