Piramal Capital & Housing Finance highlights the essence of 'Pehli Diwali' in new campaign

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (referred to as Piramal Finance) joins the festive spirit with ‘Pehli Diwali’, celebrating with customers who experienced their first inaugural Diwali in the comfort of their homes and businesses.

Conceptualised by The Womb, the film released on Piramal Finance's social media and TV channels captures the essence of "Pehli Diwali" for new homeowners and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Jairam Sridharan, managing director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, said, “The true spirit of Diwali lies in the happiness and prosperity it brings to everyone, especially those celebrating their first Diwali in the spaces they dreamt of being. 'Pehli Diwali' is a celebration and a testament to our vision of inclusive and responsible financial support for the customers of Bharat. Our people and customers are at the very heart of everything we do at Piramal Finance. Through this initiative, we also want to express our gratitude for choosing Piramal Finance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”