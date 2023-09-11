India vs Pakistan: How brands reacted to the weather playing spoilsport

When is a sport at its peak? When two of the biggest names in that sport are about to go head to head. There is nothing like a good sports rivalry that brings up adrenaline levels and keeps an audience hooked to a screen. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees and of course India vs Pakistan. Unfortunately for cricket enthusiasts, the India vs Pakistan game has yielded no result in the past one week. The first match between the two countries during the Asia Cup produced no result due to rain. The second game, the Super 4 face-off too ended up being pushed to the reserve day - Sept 11 due to rains.