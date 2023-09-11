comScore

Quantum Brief

India vs Pakistan: How brands reacted to the weather playing spoilsport

Let's take a look at some of the moment marketing posts by brands on social media during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2023 4:22 PM
India vs Pakistan: How brands reacted to the weather playing spoilsport
From Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, Uber, Amazon Prime and more. FInd out which brands had the cleverest moment marketing posts on social media during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup matches. (Image sourced via X - @BCCI).

When is a sport at its peak? When two of the biggest names in that sport are about to go head to head. There is nothing like a good sports rivalry that brings up adrenaline levels and keeps an audience hooked to a screen. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees and of course India vs Pakistan. Unfortunately for cricket enthusiasts, the India vs Pakistan game has yielded no result in the past one week. The first match between the two countries during the Asia Cup produced no result due to rain. The second game, the Super 4 face-off too ended up being pushed to the reserve day - Sept 11 due to rains.

Obviously there has been mixed emotions due to this. High excitement and increasing frustration. Both fans and brands have expressed these emotions on social media. Here are some of those examples of moment marketing by brands that capitalised on the situation.


Tags
First Published on Sep 11, 2023 4:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) moves TDSAT against DD Free Dish: Report

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) moves TDSAT against DD Free Dish: Report

Quantum Brief

Greenply joins forces with NT Rama Rao Jr for ‘Hero’ campaign on E0 emission product range

Greenply joins forces with NT Rama Rao Jr for ‘Hero’ campaign on E0 emission product range

Quantum Brief

Gen AI takes the stage in Bingo! Mad Angles' rap campaign

Gen AI takes the stage in Bingo! Mad Angles' rap campaign

Quantum Brief

Max Life Insurance fields Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh to win 'trust’

Max Life Insurance fields Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh to win 'trust’

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Omnicom Media Group, Team Pumpkin and Narrative

Biz Moves: Omnicom Media Group, Team Pumpkin and Narrative

Quantum Brief

Deloitte’s Romal Shetty: India needs to grow at 8-9 percent to become a developed nation by 2047

Deloitte’s Romal Shetty: India needs to grow at 8-9 percent to become a developed nation by 2047

Quantum Brief

India-Bharat renaming: What is the cost of India's rebranding as Bharat?

India-Bharat renaming: What is the cost of India's rebranding as Bharat?