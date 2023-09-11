India vs Pakistan: How brands reacted to the weather playing spoilsport

When is a sport at its peak? When two of the biggest names in that sport are about to go head to head. There is nothing like a good sports rivalry that brings up adrenaline levels and keeps an audience hooked to a screen. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees and of course India vs Pakistan. Unfortunately for cricket enthusiasts, the India vs Pakistan game has yielded no result in the past one week. The first match between the two countries during the Asia Cup produced no result due to rain. The second game, the Super 4 face-off too ended up being pushed to the reserve day - Sept 11 due to rains.
Obviously there has been mixed emotions due to this. High excitement and increasing frustration. Both fans and brands have expressed these emotions on social media. Here are some of those examples of moment marketing by brands that capitalised on the situation.
only 2 possible results in today's #INDvPAK match:— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 10, 2023
1. it rains
2. india wins
we are ready either ways 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5aIXLu2umY
Entire nation is praying Reely hard that the rain stops & doesn't interfere in our win today 🤲#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 @BCCI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/QQeoKKEtxc— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) September 10, 2023
.@baarish we're not accepting your booking for today 😤#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #Colombo— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 10, 2023
🏏 Started with a storm, ended with one as well 🌧️🥲— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 10, 2023
Manifesting blue skies, not covers tomorrow 🤞🏼#INDvPAK #FreeMeinDekhteJaao #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCupOnHotstar #Cricket
tap to witness pure king energy👑 pic.twitter.com/0aXomNiBJK— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 8, 2023
pls god, no badal barsa bijuli today 🙏— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 10, 2023
#INDvsPAK
The only interest that doesn’t need a payback!#iykyk 🏏#IndiavsPak— Tata Capital (@tatacapital) September 10, 2023