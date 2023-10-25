Policybazaar teams up with comedian Kapil Sharma to spread awareness about insurance

Policybazaar has partnered with comedian Kapil Sharma with a series of ad films marking his return as the brand ambassador. The actor-comedian, who collaborated with the brand in the past for the campaign Ullu-Thullu, is back to educate customers about the benefits of comparing and buying insurance.

Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing, Policybazaar, said “Insurance, though crucial, can often feel like a maze. Considering the success of our past collaborations with Kapil Sharma, we are delighted to welcome him back. We believe that his unique ability to connect with the audience through humour will demystify the insurance-buying process and encourage our customers to make more informed choices. Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible and affordable for all, and this association is a significant step in that direction.”

While a lot of two-wheelers ply uninsured on Indian roads, car insurance is often treated as a run-of-the-mill purchase with little thought being put into it. The ads focus on these two target segments. The campaign emphasizes on how Policybazaar can make their motor insurance purchase more transparent, seamless and affordable.