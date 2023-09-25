Poonawalla Fincorp rolls out 'Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi' campaign

Poonawalla Fincorp, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company, launched the digital campaign ‘Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi’. With this new campaign, Poonawalla Fincorp highlights how people end up taking loans at high interest and pay higher EMIs despite having good credit behaviour and high credit scores.

This campaign is targeted at borrowers with high credit scores to explore hassle-free loan offers of Poonawalla Fincorp with affordable interest rates, other benefits and to consider transferring their high interest loans to Poonawalla Fincorp. Borrowers can also check their credit scores with Poonawalla Fincorp without any charges.

This campaign has two films, creating awareness about Poonawalla Fincorp’s capabilities of providing instant and hassle-free loans at low interest rates to people with high credit score through its website, mobile application, or call centre platforms.

Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “The tendency of high demand for consumer loans during the festive season gets fuelled due to multiple reasons such as home renovations, vacations, weddings, or purchase of consumer durables, etc. We have observed that during festive season, people end up taking high interest loans without doing proper due diligence despite having a good credit history and high credit score which creates unnecessary burden of paying high EMIs."