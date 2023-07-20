Practo launches Transform: A diabetes management and remission program

Practo, India’s digital healthcare company, introduces 'Transform,' its flagship diabetes management and remission program, that helps bring blood sugar levels to normal levels without medication.

Early results of Practo Transform show over 250+ patients with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes reduced their diabetes burden with reduced or no medications. With an average age of 44, an HbA1c level of 8.4levels, and an average duration of diabetes of over six years, the results showcased:

● >88 percent reduced or stopped medications over the course of six months ● On average, patients experienced a 1.7-point reduction in HbA1c levels (8.4 to 6.6) ● On average, weight loss of 7.2kgs in a 6-month duration

Developed in collaboration with medical experts from the NHS, U.K, using the evidence from the landmark DIRECT trial adapted for the Indian population, 'Transform' is a 6-month program that uses digital delivery via WhatsApp, video, and audio calls. It combines technology with a multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach with a focus on sustained habit and behaviour change. Its patient-centric model offers multiple benefits, including:

● 100 percent digital delivery via WhatsApp, video, and audio calls ● High touch point service - a daily doctor and dietician input ● Daily customised fitness and yoga sessions at different time schedules to suit busy working professionals ● Daily live feedback from a dietician for all meals ● Regular doctor follow-up of glucose patterns ● A personal mentor ● All disciplines on one platform - multidisciplinary team care

In response to the escalating global diabetes epidemic and projections indicating a doubling of diabetes cases in India by 2045, Practo conducted a survey to gauge the attitudes of medical professionals towards diabetes remission.

The survey revealed a staggering 71 percent of doctors firmly believing in the possibility of diabetes remission. This growing predisposition towards remission highlighted a crucial gap in diabetes care delivery - the need for a structured support system to enable successful implementation of diabetes remission plans.

Anusha N D, Consultant, endocrinologist, Shanta Centre for Diabetes & Endocrinology said, “Diabetes can’t be reversed but it is definitely possible to put it into remission with weight loss. Diabetes is common among young people nowadays because of their lifestyle and increased obesity. So if one loses weight by concentrating on diet and exercise, remission is possible. However, remission might not happen to everyone. But weight loss definitely comes with a lot of benefits, for instance, one can decrease the dose of diabetic and hypertensive medications, and the lipid profile will be better. Overall there will be fewer complications and better health. And the Practo Transform programme will help improve patients' lifestyle, reduce weight and overall well being.”

With 'Transform,' Practo aims to bridge the gap between medical professionals' belief in diabetes remission and the support system required for effective implementation. By providing a comprehensive and patient-centric approach, it also seeks to empower individuals with type 2 diabetes to take control of their health, achieve remission, and lead healthier lives.